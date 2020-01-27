Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing son

KAGOSHIMA

Kagoshima prefectural police have sent papers on a 77-year-old man to prosectors after he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his 53-year-old son on Friday.

According to police reports, Tsutomu Sato fatally stabbed his son Akiome with a knife on a street near their home at around 7 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim died from stab wounds inflicted to his stomach shortly after arrival at a hospital.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, Sato was carrying what appeared to be a Japanese sword after the stabbing. Neighbors also told local media that the father and son often argued, and their voices could be heard in the neighborhood.

