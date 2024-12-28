77-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing wife by running over her with car

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife, who was in her 70s, by running over her with his car.

According to police, the victim was found collapsed in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward by a passerby at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Jiji Press reported. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Police said her husband, Norio Nakamura, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “We had a lovers' quarrel and she accused me of cheating on her.”

Police said Nakamura told them that after the quarrel, he drove to a parking lot near his home to calm down. His wife followed him and when he started his car to leave, she stood in front of it.

“I was still angry and upset after the fight, so I ran over her,” Nakamura was quoted as saying.

After an analysis of surveillance camera footage, police located Nakamura’s car in in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, at around 1 p.m. Friday, and he was detained.

