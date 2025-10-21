 Japan Today
crime

77-year-old man arrested on suspicion of strangling wife to death

FUNABASHI, Chiba

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Akira Hishiki is accused of strangling his wife, Fumie, to death sometime between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, TBS reported.

The couple’s son, who lives elsewhere, called 110 at 8:30 a.m. Monday and said, "My father called and said he had strangled my mother to death."

Police went to the house and found Fumie collapsed in a room. The front door was unlocked and Hishiki was out. He returned home shortly after, and police took him into custody.

Fumie was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Hishiki has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I got angry with my wife and strangled her with a tie.”

Despicable old man. I bet he treated his wife terribly all through their marriage. The scumbag is going to die in prison where he belongs, hope every moment is misery.

Rest in Peace to the poor woman.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

