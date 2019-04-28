Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested over murder of 80-year-old upstairs neighbor

0 Comments
KOCHI

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he admitted stabbing to death an 80-year-old man who lived in the apartment above him.

The suspect, Takumi Soen, called police at around 5 a.m. Saturday and said he had stabbed a man in another apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found Tetsuo Machida in the 2nd floor apartment above Soen’s apartment, bleeding from stab wounds in the stomach and chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police quoted Soen as saying he used a pair of scissors to stab Machida. He has so far given no motive for killing Machida, police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog