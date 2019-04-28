77-year-old man arrested over murder of 80-year-old upstairs neighbor

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he admitted stabbing to death an 80-year-old man who lived in the apartment above him.

The suspect, Takumi Soen, called police at around 5 a.m. Saturday and said he had stabbed a man in another apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found Tetsuo Machida in the 2nd floor apartment above Soen’s apartment, bleeding from stab wounds in the stomach and chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police quoted Soen as saying he used a pair of scissors to stab Machida. He has so far given no motive for killing Machida, police said.

