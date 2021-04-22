Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested over wife’s murder

SAITAMA

Police in Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of killing his ailing 78-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Masao Kobata was arrested after a caregiver visited his home at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and discovered his wife, Hisae, dead on the bed, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Police said Kobata, who was charged with killing his wife on Wednesday, told them he strangled Hisae because he was stressed out from looking after her.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

