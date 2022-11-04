Newsletter Signup Register / Login
77-year-old woman arrested for shoplifting from supermarket

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting after she tried to leave a supermarket without paying for items.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that the woman put boiled eggs, onigiri, sweet rice dumplings and other items, worth about 1,236 yen, in a shopping cart and bypassed the cash register. A store security guard followed her outside and detained her until police arrived.

The woman was quoted by police as saying she knew what she was doing was wrong but said she needed the food.

she knew what she was doing was wrong but said she needed the food.

Now she'll live using taxpayer money.

No she won’t she will be let off with a warning

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that the woman put boiled eggs, onigiri, sweet rice dumplings and other items, worth about 1,236 yen, in a shopping cart and bypassed the cash register.

Menace to society there. While the Olympic thieves and police chief rapists roam free.

Instead of affordable housing and a basic income, going to prison is becoming the last resort for the cold, desperate and hungry of Japan.

Saw once the police arresting an old woman because she had stolen a single beer from a supermarket. It was a saaaad thing to see.

