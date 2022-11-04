77-year-old woman arrested for shoplifting from supermarket

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting after she tried to leave a supermarket without paying for items.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that the woman put boiled eggs, onigiri, sweet rice dumplings and other items, worth about 1,236 yen, in a shopping cart and bypassed the cash register. A store security guard followed her outside and detained her until police arrived.

The woman was quoted by police as saying she knew what she was doing was wrong but said she needed the food.

© Japan Today