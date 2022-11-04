77-year-old woman arrested for shoplifting from supermarket

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting after she tried to leave a supermarket without paying for items.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that the woman put boiled eggs, onigiri, sweet rice dumplings and other items, worth about 1,236 yen, in a shopping cart and bypassed the cash register. A store security guard followed her outside and detained her until police arrived.
The woman was quoted by police as saying she knew what she was doing was wrong but said she needed the food.© Japan Today
3 Comments
sakurasuki
Now she'll live using taxpayer money.
Jpnray
No she won’t she will be let off with a warning
dagon
Menace to society there. While the Olympic thieves and police chief rapists roam free.
Instead of affordable housing and a basic income, going to prison is becoming the last resort for the cold, desperate and hungry of Japan.
koiwaicoffee
Saw once the police arresting an old woman because she had stolen a single beer from a supermarket. It was a saaaad thing to see.