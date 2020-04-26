Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

77-year-old woman hit, killed by car; driver arrested

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a 77-year-old woman with her station wagon.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Kanako Sawada, was walking on a crossing at a T-junction with no lights when she was hit by the station wagon turning right. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a part-time worker from Kobe, has admitted to the charge, police said. She was quoted as saying she wasn’t paying attention and she hit the woman before she knew it.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog