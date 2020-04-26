77-year-old woman hit, killed by car; driver arrested

Police in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a 77-year-old woman with her station wagon.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Kanako Sawada, was walking on a crossing at a T-junction with no lights when she was hit by the station wagon turning right. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a part-time worker from Kobe, has admitted to the charge, police said. She was quoted as saying she wasn’t paying attention and she hit the woman before she knew it.

