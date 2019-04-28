Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old woman on moped injured by rope stretched across road

4 Comments
OSAKA

A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The woman, who delivers newspapers, was riding along the six-meter-wide road when she ran into the rope, which was 60 cms above the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman broke her leg in the fall as the moped toppled over.

Police said one end of the rope was attached to a steel column in the parking lot of a supermarket, where it is used each night after closing hours. The other end was attached to a barber shop pole across the road.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person who stretched the rope across the road and said the perpetrator faces a charge of attempted murder.

4 Comments
Wow! Attempted murder? I guess it is. She could easily have died from the fall.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

When the catch the suspect, that person will likely claim, “I didn’t intend to hurt any one.”

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They should really arrest and charge the person responsible for doing this. During the allied invasion of France during WW2, nazis would string up metal wire along forested and dark roads at about neck height which led to lots of US casualties.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not the first time this has happened in recent years. Usually no murderous intent, and not the intended recipient either. Lethal, either way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

