77-year-old woman on moped injured by rope stretched across road

A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The woman, who delivers newspapers, was riding along the six-meter-wide road when she ran into the rope, which was 60 cms above the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman broke her leg in the fall as the moped toppled over.

Police said one end of the rope was attached to a steel column in the parking lot of a supermarket, where it is used each night after closing hours. The other end was attached to a barber shop pole across the road.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person who stretched the rope across the road and said the perpetrator faces a charge of attempted murder.

