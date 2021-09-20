Newsletter Signup Register / Login
77-year-old woman out on bail over son's murder, arrested for killing sister

TOKYO

Police in Hamura City, Tokyo, said Tuesday they have rearrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 74-year-old sister at their home. The woman had been arrested in April over the death of her 47-year-old son but was out on bail.

According to police, Kikuyo Kodama is accused of strangling her sister, Kimiko Goto, at their residence at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kodama called 110 at around 1 p.m. and confessed to killing her younger sister.

Goto was unconscious when taken to a hospital and died on Monday afternoon.

Kodama was quoted as saying her ailing sister had “requested” she be killed.

Meanwhile, police revealed that Kodama had been charged and released on bail in July in connection with the death of her son in April when they were living in Akiruno City, Tokyo. Kodama claimed that her son, who suffered from diabetes, had tried to kill himself by injecting himself with an overdose of insulin. When that failed, Kodama claimed that he requested to be killed and that she strangled him.

