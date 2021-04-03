Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old woman says she killed her ailing son at his request

TOKYO

Police in Akiruno city, Tokyo, have arrested a 77-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 47-year-old ailing son.

According to police, Kikuyo Kodama strangled her third-oldest son Akira at their home at around midday on Friday, Fuji TV reported. She then called 110 at 12:30 p.m. and told police what she had done. 

Police went to the house and found the victim with an article of clothing tightly wrapped around his neck. He was taken to hospital where he died about three hours later.

Police quoted Kodama as saying her son, who was a diabetic, had asked her to kill him. Prior to strangling Akira, Kodama told police she had given him an overdose of insulin so that he would lose consciousness.

Very sad, she sounds like a brave woman if her story is true..but how to know? Hopefully he signed a note.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

