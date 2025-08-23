78-year-old man's body found at home; eldest son found dead at beach

Ehime prefectural police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old man whose body was found at his home in Matsuyama City on Saturday, and the death of his 48-year-old son whose body was found at a beach in Iyo City, Ehime Prefecture, the previous day.

According to police, they visited the home of Yasunori Ninomiya at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and found his body, Sankei Shimbun reported. He had been stabbed in the chest, police said, adding he was lying face up and there were also strangulation marks on his neck.

The front door to the house was locked and three or four days' worth of newspapers had piled up in the mailbox. Police said there were no signs that the house had been ransacked.

Police had gone to Ninomiya’s house after the body of his son, Takayuki, who lived with his father, was found at the beach 10 kilometers away, on Friday afternoon, and identified on Saturday.

Police did not reveal any information about how Takayuki died.

