crime

78-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing man he didn't know while out for a walk

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man with a knife while he was out for a walk in September.

The incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. on Sept 26 in Nishinari Ward, TV Asahi reported. Police said Takao Sakiya has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I have absolutely no understanding of what happened." 

Police said Sakiya is accused of stabbing the 78-year-old victim in the abdomen. The two men are believed to have never met, police said.

The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, though police said his injury will take about a month to heal as the knife reached his internal organs.

Police said Sakiya was arrested at 8 p.m. that day on suspicion of hitting a 35-year-old man in the face with a bicycle pump in front of his home. He did not know that man either, police said.

