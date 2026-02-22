 Japan Today
78-year-old man arrested for entering neighbor's house and hitting him with wooden sword

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his neighbor by hitting him on the head with a wooden sword.

According to police, the man visited the victim's home just before 7 p.m. Saturday, armed with a wooden sword he had brought from his own home, TBS reported. He allegedly hit the man over the head when he answered the door.

The victim called police who arrested the man at his home.

Police quoted the man as saying,"We had been having a dispute for some time.”

