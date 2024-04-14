78-year-old man arrested for killing wife

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 76-year-old wife.

Police received a call from a clinic at around 11 a.m. Friday, in which staff said a woman with a knife wound to her chest had sought help, saying she had been stabbed by her husband, TV Asahi reported.

The woman, Eiko Takemura, was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after arrival. Police found her husband, Tsutomu, in the vicinity of the clinic.

Police quoted him as saying that he and his wife and gotten into an argument over money and that he had lost his temper and stabbed her in the chest but he denied intent to kill. Eiko fled on her own to the clinic which was near their home.

A small blood-stained knife was found at Takemura’s home.

