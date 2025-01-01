78-year-old man arrested for pouring boiling water on son

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man for pouring boiling water on his 49-year-old son on New Year's Day.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, NTV reported. The man poured the boiling water from a teacup onto his son with whom he lives.

The son, who was not injured, called the police, and his father was arrested on the spot.

Police said there is no history of trouble between the father and son.

When questioned, the man denied the charges. Police quoted him as saying, "I was drunk and don't remember."

