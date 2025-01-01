 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man arrested for pouring boiling water on son

0 Comments
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man for pouring boiling water on his 49-year-old son on New Year's Day.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, NTV reported. The man poured the boiling water from a teacup onto his son with whom he lives.

The son, who was not injured, called the police, and his father was arrested on the spot.

Police said there is no history of trouble between the father and son.

When questioned, the man denied the charges. Police quoted him as saying, "I was drunk and don't remember."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo