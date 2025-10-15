 Japan Today
78-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing female relative in her 40s ‘at her request’

NAGANO

Police in Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing a female relative in her 40s, which he claims he did at her request because she wanted to die.

According to police, Haruo Sasaki, 78, from Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture, is suspected of killing the woman by setting fire to charcoal briquettes placed inside a light passenger vehicle in a parking lot in Azumino City, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, NTV reported.

Sasaki called 119 at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting that the woman was unconscious. Police said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said Sasaki has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I helped her to die at her request. I believe she had been having suicidal thoughts for some time.”

