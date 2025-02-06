78-year-old man arrested over arson, re-arrested on suspicion of killing couple

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have re-arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing a couple in their home in December.

Kaoru Sakamaki, who was initially arrested on suspicion of arson after setting fire to the house belonging to Toshiaki Torai, 59, and his wife Riko, 59, has also been charged with killing the couple on the night of Dec 19, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Sakamaki apparently had financial troubles with the couple who owned a real estate business.

The victims were found lying outside their home, covered in blood with stab wounds to their upper bodies. They were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Signs of a struggle and bloodstains were found inside the house, leading police to believe they were attacked inside and then fled outside where they were found.

A neighbor called 119 around 6:10 p.m. reporting two bodies lying outside the house.

Just 10 minutes later, a fire was reported approximately 650 meters away, destroying eight houses and injuring two people. The fire is believed to have started at Sakamaki's residence.

Police said Sakamaki was injured in the fire. They said he has admitted to killing the couple over a financial dispute.

