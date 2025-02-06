 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man arrested over arson, re-arrested on suspicion of killing couple

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have re-arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing a couple in their home in December.

Kaoru Sakamaki, who was initially arrested on suspicion of arson after setting fire to the house belonging to Toshiaki Torai, 59, and his wife Riko, 59, has also been charged with killing the couple on the night of Dec 19, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Sakamaki apparently had financial troubles with the couple who owned a real estate business.

The victims were found lying outside their home, covered in blood with stab wounds to their upper bodies. They were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Signs of a struggle and bloodstains were found inside the house, leading police to believe they were attacked inside and then fled outside where they were found.

A neighbor called 119 around 6:10 p.m. reporting two bodies lying outside the house.

Just 10 minutes later, a fire was reported approximately 650 meters away, destroying eight houses and injuring two people. The fire is believed to have started at Sakamaki's residence.

Police said Sakamaki was injured in the fire. They said he has admitted to killing the couple over a financial dispute.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog