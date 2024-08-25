78-year-old man arrested over death of 71-year-old woman in Kyoto

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old female acquaintance at her apartment.

According to the police, Yoshinobu Hori is suspected of killing Masae Adachi by slashing her neck at her home in Kita Ward just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Kyoto Shimbun reported.

A little after 1:40 pm on Sunday, Hori went to a police station and said: "I visited a friend’s apartment at 10 p.m. last night and she was dead." When police went to the apartment, they found Adachi lying face-up on the floor, with a knife wound to her neck.

After being questioned, Hori confessed to killing Adachi, police said, adding that so far he has given no motive.

© Japan Today