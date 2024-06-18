78-year-old man arrested over death of common-law wife in Shizuoka Prefecture

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested a 78-year-old man from Tokyo on suspicion of murdering his 54-year-old common-law wife in the mountains of Higashiizu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police said Takeshi Izumiya, who lives in Tokyo’s Ota Ward, is accused of killing Hiroko Ishibashi, who resided with him, on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Izumiya called 119 at around 5:30 p.m. that day to report that a person was floating face down in a river under the Yohai bridge. When police and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found Ishibashi’s body with her clothes and shoes on, in the water 30 meters below the bridge. However, she had visible injuries inflicted on her body.

Izumiya was questioned by local police and arrested on suspicions of murder on Tuesday. Police suspect Izumiya pushed or threw Ishibashi from the bridge. They did not say whether he has admitted to the allegation or not.

© Japan Today