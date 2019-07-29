Newsletter Signup Register / Login
78-year-old man arrested over murder of wife

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old wife.

According to police, Tokuichi Okawa has admitted to stabbing to death his wife Kazuko at their home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Kazuko suffered wounds to her chest and stomach. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour after arrival.

Police said Okawa, who called 110, has admitted to the crime but claimed he did not mean to kill his wife. He had two knives with him when he was arrested.

Local media reported Monday that Kazuko had consulted with police in March 2018, about being physically abused by her husband.

The second family murder report today. When you are on a roll......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

