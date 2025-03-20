 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Esashi, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 76-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Yoshitaka Fujiwara is accused of beating his wife Masayo multiple times this month, causing injuries such as broken ribs, Kyodo News reported. 

Fujiwara called 119 at around 9:30 a.m. on March 18 and said his wife wasn’t moving and that her body was cold. Masayo was dead when paramedics arrived. They notified police.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was tension pneumothorax.

Police said Fujiwara, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “It's true that I was violent toward my wife, and probably caused her death."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

78 years of age, 78! Can you believe it?

This sadistic monster deserves to spend the rest of his miserable days behind bars for this wicked crime. Beat her multiple times in a month and how many more times before that?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What's tragedy, ending with wife's death.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo