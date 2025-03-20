78-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

Police in Esashi, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 76-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Yoshitaka Fujiwara is accused of beating his wife Masayo multiple times this month, causing injuries such as broken ribs, Kyodo News reported.

Fujiwara called 119 at around 9:30 a.m. on March 18 and said his wife wasn’t moving and that her body was cold. Masayo was dead when paramedics arrived. They notified police.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was tension pneumothorax.

Police said Fujiwara, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “It's true that I was violent toward my wife, and probably caused her death."

