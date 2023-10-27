Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man arrested over wife’s death in Hokkaido

1 Comment
HOKKAIDO

Police in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 74-year-old wife.

Police said Yasuo Sugiyama is accused of punching his wife Kazuko in the face several times at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at their home, Kyodo News reported. Sugiyama called 119 on Thursday morning and said his wife had fallen down and was unconscious.

Kazuko was taken to hospital where she died on Thursday. The hospital notified police after doctors found several bruises on Kazuko’s face.

Police said Sugiyama has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he can’t remember doing anything to his wife.

Furthermore, police said that in May, a neighbor saw Kazuko sitting on the road outside her house. She said her husband had beaten her. At that time, police gave a verbal warning to Sugiyama not to abuse his wife.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ruddy hell! Not another old codger whose lost his marbles and committed a heinous crime. Social service are almost non existent in Japan it seems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 23 – 29

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog