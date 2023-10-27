78-year-old man arrested over wife’s death in Hokkaido

Police in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 74-year-old wife.

Police said Yasuo Sugiyama is accused of punching his wife Kazuko in the face several times at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at their home, Kyodo News reported. Sugiyama called 119 on Thursday morning and said his wife had fallen down and was unconscious.

Kazuko was taken to hospital where she died on Thursday. The hospital notified police after doctors found several bruises on Kazuko’s face.

Police said Sugiyama has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he can’t remember doing anything to his wife.

Furthermore, police said that in May, a neighbor saw Kazuko sitting on the road outside her house. She said her husband had beaten her. At that time, police gave a verbal warning to Sugiyama not to abuse his wife.

© Japan Today