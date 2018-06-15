Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man dies of shotgun wound after being mistaken for monkey by hunter

3 Comments
CHIBA

A 78-year-old man died after he was shot by a hunter who thought he was shooting at a wild monkey on a mountain slope in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, police said Friday.

Police said Masaru Takahashi, 67, who has a license to use firearms for hunting, has been charged with negligence resulting in death after he shot Hisashi Mori with a shotgun. Sankei Shimbun reported that the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Hunters have been culling wild monkeys in the mountain forest recently.

According to police, Takahashi was pulling out weeds behind his house when he saw a monkey come down from the forested hill. He got his shotgun, chased the monkey back into the bushes and fired at it. He then went to see if he had hit the animal and found Mori who lived nearby, lying on the ground, bleeding from a head wound.

Mori was taken to hospital where he died about six hours later.

3 Comments
Is there someone here who knows about hunting in Japan ?

Is it authorized to hunt outside of specified zones if it's for culling ?

I would think not. In which case the guy was totally reckless.

I’m curious what sort of rounds he was using in his shotgun. A shotgun is a short-range weapon and only lethal for 10-20m or so depending on the type of shell. This means the hunter had to be pretty close to fir a lethal shot. It is possible he was using a heavier round like an SG (4 pellets), which are used for skeet shooting. It’s unlikely he was using solid rounds. They are lethal, but not accurate.

There us is something wrong with the shooter’s version of events too. He states he chased the monkey. Why would his neighbor be running through the bush. I hope the cops investigate the relationship between these two something seems odd

I know this area area quite well and there aren’t too many monkeys there. There are some, but not as many as other areas. I think the question of negligence by the shooter is beyond doubt, but the true circumstances of the shooting seem gray.

WRONG! It's a guy who got killed because the shooter did NOT properly identify his target prior to firing.

Sounds like he fired blind here!

This is negligence, plain and simple! As a former hunter, you NEVER pull the trigger without identifying your target FIRST, NEVER!

