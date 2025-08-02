 Japan Today
78-year-old man fatally stabbed at community center in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA

A 78-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a gathering at a community center in Shizuoka on Saturday evening, police said.

The victim, Yoshiyuki Ishigami, was attacked around 7:30 p.m. The suspect, a man in his 50s, was not believed to be among the attendees but entered the venue and allegedly stabbed Ishigami before being subdued by others, the police said.

The suspect sustained injuries that may have been self-inflicted and was taken to a hospital. Several knives were found at the scene, but no other attendees were hurt.

The attack took place in a residential area approximately 4 kilometers south of JR Shizuoka Station. A 53-year-old woman living nearby said the incident made her feel uneasy, adding, "It's frightening."

Poor devil, lived that long, going about a normal day and suddenly attacked. Appalling end of a life.

