78-year-old man questioned over death of wife

Police in Kitakyushu City are questioning a 78-year-old man over the death of his 79-year-old wife whose body was found in the corridor outside their apartment on July 25.

According to police, the body of Chieko Koishi was found by her husband at 11:20 p.m., NHK reported. An autopsy showed that the woman had been beaten and that she had died at least five hours earlier.

Police are questioning the victim’s husband, who was home all night, why he didn’t know his wife’s body was in the corridor and why he didn’t call 110 until 11:30 p.m.

