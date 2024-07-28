 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man questioned over death of wife

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Police in Kitakyushu City are questioning a 78-year-old man over the death of his 79-year-old wife whose body was found in the corridor outside their apartment on July 25.

According to police, the body of Chieko Koishi was found by her husband at 11:20 p.m., NHK reported. An autopsy showed that the woman had been beaten and that she had died at least five hours earlier. 

Police are questioning the victim’s husband, who was home all night, why he didn’t know his wife’s body was in the corridor and why he didn’t call 110 until 11:30 p.m.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo