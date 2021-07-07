78-year-old man who drove wrong way on expressway, causing fatal crash, sent to prosecutors

Nara prefectural police have sent a case to public prosecutors involving a 78-year-old man who drove his car the wrong way along an expressway, and hit another car head-on, killing the 35-year-old driver, in January.

The accident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on Jan 6 on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway at Yamatokoriyama, Sankei Shimbun reported. The elderly driver, who is from Ikaruga in Nara Prefecture, faces a charge of dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to the prosecutors’ papers, the man crossed over into the oncoming lane when he passed another car. He collided with a light car driven by Kazunari Okita, a company employee from Yao in Osaka Prefecture. Okita was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 78-year-old man sustained head injuries.

