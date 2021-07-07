Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old man who drove wrong way on expressway, causing fatal crash, sent to prosecutors

2 Comments
NARA

Nara prefectural police have sent a case to public prosecutors involving a 78-year-old man who drove his car the wrong way along an expressway, and hit another car head-on, killing the 35-year-old driver, in January.

The accident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on Jan 6 on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway at Yamatokoriyama, Sankei Shimbun reported. The elderly driver, who is from Ikaruga in Nara Prefecture, faces a charge of dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to the prosecutors’ papers, the man crossed over into the oncoming lane when he passed another car. He collided with a light car driven by Kazunari Okita, a company employee from Yao in Osaka Prefecture. Okita was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 78-year-old man sustained head injuries.

2 Comments
Another old person that has no business driving causing death and misery. They need to crack down on elderly drivers who are a risk to the public.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am going to guess that the 78 year-old guy was already too old to drive safely. RIP to Okita. This is one of my greatest fears when travelling in Japan's roads, you won't know when accidents like these will happen or how bad they will be.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

