crime

78-year-old nursery school manager arrested for spitting on teenage girl

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of assault for spitting on a teenage girl in Kanai City, Tokyo.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. A police officer on patrol witnessed Yutaka Koike, riding a bicycle, spit on the girl, Sankei Shimbun reported. Koike was arrested on the spot.

Koike was quoted by police as saying, “There was a group of teenagers spread out on the sidewalk and in my way. They wouldn't move.”

According to police reports, there have been serval complaints of elementary school children being spat on by a man in Kanai and Fuchu City since late September.

Police said Koike has hinted at committing similar offenses.

Koike was quoted by police as saying, “There was a group of teenagers spread out on the sidewalk and in my way. They wouldn't move.”

The law requires bicycles to be ridden on the road, not on the sidewalk.

That aside, this is another case of a Japanese man feeling entitled and abusing women/girls. Why does this seem to be a huge issue for Japanese men? Could it be because they are raised predominantly by overbearing mothers whilst they rarely see their fathers, who are “hard” at work looking busy at the office all day?

