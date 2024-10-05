78-year-old woman arrested for shoplifting canned coffee 'to give to others'

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting after she tried to leave a supermarket with a box of canned coffee, without paying for it.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, broadcaster FNN reported. When she was arrested, the woman had 215,000 yen in her possession. The box, containing 30 cans of coffee, is worth 2,138 yen.

A plainclothes security officer who saw the woman leave the supermarket with the box of canned coffee in a shopping cart, without paying for it, apprehended her outside.

Police said the woman told them,"I wanted it to give the coffee drinks to other people."

