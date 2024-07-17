 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

78-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing 54-year-old daughter

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 54-year-old daughter with whom she lived.

Police said Tetsuko Nishikori has admitted killing her daughter, Mayumi, by suffocating her on the night of July 12, Kyodo News reported. At around 8:45 a.m. on the 13th, Nishikori’s eldest daughter called 110, saying, “My mother contacted me and said that she had killed my sister.”

Police rushed to the apartment and found Mayumi unconscious in her room. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nishikori was also found unconscious and was taken to hospital. Police did not specify the cause of her injury. After she recovered, police questioned her on Wednesday and she admitted killing her daughter.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog