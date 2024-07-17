78-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing 54-year-old daughter

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 54-year-old daughter with whom she lived.

Police said Tetsuko Nishikori has admitted killing her daughter, Mayumi, by suffocating her on the night of July 12, Kyodo News reported. At around 8:45 a.m. on the 13th, Nishikori’s eldest daughter called 110, saying, “My mother contacted me and said that she had killed my sister.”

Police rushed to the apartment and found Mayumi unconscious in her room. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nishikori was also found unconscious and was taken to hospital. Police did not specify the cause of her injury. After she recovered, police questioned her on Wednesday and she admitted killing her daughter.

