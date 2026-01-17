 Japan Today
crime

78-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of 38-year-old son

3 Comments
HANDA, Aichi

Police in Handa, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 38-year-old son.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, NTV reported. Police said the victim called 110 and said that his mother, Shigeko Mori, had stabbed him with a kitchen knife while he was visiting her.

Police said Mori has denied the allegation. She was quoted as saying, "I was swinging the knife in a threatening manner, and it just happened to stab him.”

The son suffered minor injuries. Police said he told them that he and his mother had gotten into an argument when she stabbed him in the left hip.

Wow, that is a very unusual story. In the event, what was the poing of calling the police? Does he really want his 78 year old mother to be put in jail? If he is scared of her, he can simply stop visiting her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I was swinging the knife in a threatening manner, and it just happened to stab him.”

Wow, so a man who hits a woman was just swinging his fist and her face got in the way?

The excuses these people give.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What is it with intra-family homicide in this country?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

