crime

78-year-old woman goes on trial for attempted murder of 9-year-old grandson

1 Comment
CHIBA

A 78-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her 9-year-old grandson at their home in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, in March, at the opening session of her trial on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Itsuko Takahashi tried to strangle the boy with a thin cord at around 9:10 a.m. on March 27, Kyodo News reported. The boy resisted the attack and fled from the house, with minor injuries.

After the boy fled, Takahashi called 110 and said she had tried to kill her grandson. Takahashi told the court that she wanted to die together with her grandson.

Takahashi’s defense said that she had been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder. However, a psychiatric evaluation found her mentally fit to stand trial.

At the time of the crime, she lived in the house with her husband, their son and her grandchild.

1 Comment
Wow! So many family murders in Japan. Kids killings parents and grandparents. Grandparents killing kids and grandkids. Japan is safe place until you go home.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

