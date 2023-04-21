Newsletter Signup Register / Login
78-year-old woman who beat husband with mop arrested after he dies

CHIBA

Police in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of causing an injury resulting in the death of her 84-year-old husband after she repeatedly beat him with a mop.

According to police, Yoko Taguchi has admitted beating her husband Torakatsu with the mop between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 11 at their home, Kyodo News reported. Police said she used the mop's wooden handle to beat her husband about the head and face several times. She was quoted as saying her husband used to physically abuse her.

After her husband lost consciousness, Taguchi called 119. He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered a brain contusion. The hospital contacted police on April 12 to report that Torakatsu might have been abused by his wife.

Torakatsu died on April 18 and his wife was arrested the same day.

