79-year-old bar owner found stabbed to death in Osaka

OSAKA

Police in Osaka are investigating the murder of a 79-year-old woman whose body was found in the bar she owned.

According to police, Toyoko Nakagawa was found dead at around 3 p.m. on Saturday after having been stabbed in the back, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her eldest son, not having heard from her for about week, went to the bar in Fukushima Ward and found the body.

Police said the bar showed no signs of having been ransacked, nor were there any signs of a struggle.

Police said the son told them his mother would sometimes sleep at the bar. It had not been open for about a week.

