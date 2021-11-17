Newsletter Signup Register / Login
79-year-old man arrested for stabbing downstairs neighbor

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 79-year-old man for stabbing his downstairs female neighbor at an apartment block.

According to police, Takayoshi Hara stabbed the woman, who is in her 70s, with a kitchen knife at around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the apartment block in Suginami Ward, Fuji TV reported. A neighbor heard a woman scream for help three or four times and called police. 

Police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call and apprehended Hara. The victim is reportedly in a serious condition.

Police said Hara has admitted stabbing the woman. He was quoted as saying the woman was “harassing” him by hitting the ceiling, prompting him to stab her in response to “pent-up anger.”

