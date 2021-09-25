Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

79-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of sick son

KANAGAWA

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 79-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted his 53-year-old ailing son with a hammer at their home.

According to police, Masahiro Mayama has admitted to hitting his son Takeya several times with a 30-cm-long metal hammer as he slept at around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Mayama’s wife woke up and called 110.

Police rushed to the scene and found Takeya bleeding from a head wound. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries will take about six months to recover from.

Police said Takeya has a chronic illness and recently moved in with his parents. His father was quoted by police as saying he tried to kill his son because he was worried about his future.

