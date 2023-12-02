79-year-old man arrested over sexual assault, death of 100-year-old nursing home resident

Police in Teshikaga, Hokkaido, have arrested a 79-year-old man residing in a nursing home on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a 100-year-old bedridden female resident in her room.
Police said Mototsugu Sato is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. A member of the staff making the rounds caught him in the act.
The victim was taken to hospital and died at 12:50 a.m. on Sept 8.
Police are investigating whether the incident resulted in her death.© Japan Today
3 Comments
tora
This is just tragic all round.
Spitfire
Man,what a dystopian world.
100 years old and bedridden......time for euthanasia.
79 years old and still looking for ladies and assaulting them even though they are 100 years old.........I give up.
Redemption
My lord!
Speed
I had no idea that could actually kill you even at that age.