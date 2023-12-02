Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

79-year-old man arrested over sexual assault, death of 100-year-old nursing home resident

HOKKAIDO

Police in Teshikaga, Hokkaido, have arrested a 79-year-old man residing in a nursing home on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a 100-year-old bedridden female resident in her room.

Police said Mototsugu Sato is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. A member of the staff making the rounds caught him in the act.

The victim was taken to hospital and died at 12:50 a.m. on Sept 8.

Police are investigating whether the incident resulted in her death.

This is just tragic all round.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man,what a dystopian world.

100 years old and bedridden......time for euthanasia.

79 years old and still looking for ladies and assaulting them even though they are 100 years old.........I give up.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

My lord!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I had no idea that could actually kill you even at that age.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

