79-year-old woman, 51-year-old son found dead at home

Police in Usa, Oita Prefecture, are investigating the murders of a 79-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son whose bodies were found in their home on Monday.

According to police, the bodies of Hiroyuki Yamana, a mailman, and his mother Takako were found with slashes to their neck in the living room on Monday morning, Fuji TV reported. A colleague of Yamana had gone to his home to see if he was OK after he didn't show up for work. When he got no response, he called 110.

Police said the two bodies were lying next to each other and that they both had multiple stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was left near the bodies.

Police said the room showed no signs of a struggle; however there were muddy shoe prints in the house, leading police to believe the killer or killers entered through unlocked window.

