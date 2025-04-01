8,000 threatening emails sent to politician over menstrual care post

More than 8,000 emails threatening to kill a 27-year-old local assembly member in central Japan were sent after she posted on social media calling for menstrual products to be made available in public restrooms.

Ayaka Yoshida, a member of the Mie prefectural assembly, said she filed a complaint with local police on Monday. One of the emails sent to the assembly's secretariat mocked her, saying, "At her age, she should know to carry emergency sanitary napkins."

According to the secretariat, emails threatening the life of Yoshida, a member of the Japanese Communist Party, were sent at roughly one-minute intervals between 8 p.m. on Friday and 3:50 p.m. on Monday. All were sent from the same email address.

Yoshida posted on X last week, "I was caught off guard by my period and was in trouble, as there were no sanitary napkins in the restroom at Tsu City Hall. I hope menstrual pads can be provided like toilet paper." Tsu is the capital of Mie Prefecture.

At a press conference on Monday, Yoshida said such emails have "the effect of intimidating me and suppressing my activities as a prefectural assembly member."

