8 injured after car hits 4 cyclists in tunnel; driver arrested

Eight people were injured after a car plowed into four cyclists and was rear-ended by another vehicle inside a tunnel in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11 a.m. inside Sakashita Tunnel along National Route 367 in Otsu City’s Katsuragawasakashita-cho. A car heading in the direction of Kyoto hit four cyclists who were riding in the opposite lane. Another vehicle rear-ended the car that hit the cyclists.

Police arrested the driver of the car that hit the cyclists, Akira Morita, 65, a company employee, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury.

Three men and a woman in their 30s who were riding the bicycles were seriously injured. The 27-year-old woman driving the second car, and a male passenger in his 60s were slightly injured. The woman’s two-month-old baby girl suffered major injuries, police said.

Police said Morita has admitted to the charge and said his car veered over the center line.

