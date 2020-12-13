Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

8 injured after car, motorbike collide in Yokohama; car driver arrested

YOKOHAMA

A car turning at an intersection in Yokohama on Sunday collided with a motorbike, causing the motorbike to plow into pedestrians on a sidewalk. Seven pedestrians and the motorcyclist were taken to hospital; three have serious injuries, police said.

Police arrested the driver of the car, Takamichi Aoki, 68, on suspicion of dangerous driving result in injury, Fuji TV reported. Police said Aoki, a company employee, told them he took his eye off the road for a second and didn’t see the motorbike passing in front of him.

According to police and witnesses, the accident occurred at around 1 p.m. at an intersection in Chinatown in Naka Ward. Aoki was turning right when he hit the motorcycle that was going straight ahead. The impact caused the motorcycle to go onto the sidewalk where it hit the pedestrians.


