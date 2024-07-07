 Japan Today
Image: Yako/Pixta
crime

8 people arrested, 22 warnings issued over Tokyo election offenses

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested eight people and issued 22 warnings over offenses related to Sunday’s Tokyo gubernatorial election and the by-election for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly members.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, in the previous 2020 Tokyo gubernatorial election, there was only one arrest.

Five of the eight people arrested were suspected of violating the Public Offices Election Act by damaging posters, and three were suspected of assault, Sankei Shimbun reported. One of the three was accused of assaulting a man who was filming people removing a poster.

In addition to violations such as distributing documents other than election flyers and defacing posters of candidates, warnings were issued for plastering obscene posters on campaign boards.

Police also issued a warning after posted an advertisement for an adult entertainment shop in the frame of a bulletin board "sold" by the Party to Protect the People from NHK.

1 Comment
This has been going on for over about a month. Why the arrests and warnings the day after the election?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

