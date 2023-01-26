18-year-old arrested for stabbing deliveryman in the back

Police in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 50-year-old deliveryman in the back and hand.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at a municipal housing unit where the suspect lives with this family, Kyodo News reported.

A witness to the attack called 110. The deliveryman was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect has admitted to stabbing the deliveryman but has so far given no motive. The incident occurred just after the suspect opened the door to accept a package from the deliveryman.

