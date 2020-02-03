Newsletter Signup Register / Login
8-year-old-boy dies after being hit by car on crossing

TOKYO

An 8-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Tokyo on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:55 a.m. at an intersection near Toranomon Hills, Fuji TV reported. At the time, the boy, Kairi Okubo, was walking to school by himself.

Police said a car driven by Akinori Kanai, a 52-year-old part-time worker, turned left and hit the boy. The boy was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kanai was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death. He was quoted as saying he didn’t see the boy.

