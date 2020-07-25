8-year-old boy hit and killed by bus; driver arrested

An 8-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a bus in Yokohama, police said Saturday, adding that the 44-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Friday at an intersection in Tsuzuki Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy, Rikuto Shinkai, was crossing the intersection when he was hit by the bus turning right. The boy was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

No passengers on the bus were injured. Police arrested the bus driver, Seiya Sasaki, at the scene.

