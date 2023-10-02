Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken July 28, 2023, shows a woman (C) arrested for allegedly soliciting customers for prostitution in Tokyo's Kabukicho district with a plain-clothes police officer on the right. Photo: KYODO
crime

80 women arrested Jan-Sept in Tokyo's Kabukicho for alleged prostitution

6 Comments
TOKYO

Eighty women were arrested between January and September on suspicion of prostitution for allegedly soliciting customers on the streets of Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife district, police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department has been cracking down on prostitution in Kabukicho amid a surge of activity in the wake of the relaxation of the country's COVID-19 restrictions and due to social media exposure of the trade there.

The arrested women were aged 20 to 46, the police said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, 53 people were arrested for alleged prostitution. The tally dropped to 23 in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it rose to 34 in 2021 and 51 in 2022, according to the police.

A total of 35 people were apprehended in September alone. Most were Japanese women in their 20s, they said.

The police highlighted that almost 40 percent of these women were seeking to pay off debts from money spent in host clubs or on so-called underground boy bands who encourage fan interactions.

To help these women, Tokyo police have introduced welfare initiatives for them upon their release. Since 2022, the police have also provided specialized counseling services to support their return to normal lives in society.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

to pay off debts from money spent in host clubs or on so-called underground boy bands who encourage fan interactions.

Could have expanded on what goes behind these two situations in the article. I have no clue what underground boys bands are.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

80 women have been arrested for allegedly soliciting customers.

How many customers (mainly men I presume) have been charged for soliciting the services of a prostitute?

Or do customers get a free pass?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Garth

I think those are secret words for Boy Hostess Pretty Johnny kinds of boys. I might be wrong though but that is what I heard.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

men or women soliciting sex in Japan is not illegal. It becomes illegal when money is used in the exchange. The prostitute (make or female) don't pay taxes so they are illegally employed up to that point. It's a small fine apart from the humiliation that is taken from them. The second time they are caught they can face a larger fine but no prison/jail time for that offense unless they test positive for drugs. If so that can range from fines, jail time and possible deportation (if it were a foreigner) but for the most part Japanese women just get fined.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

browny1Today 04:56 pm JST

80 women have been arrested for allegedly soliciting customers.

How many customers (mainly men I presume) have been charged for soliciting the services of a prostitute?

Or do customers get a free pass?

It is the woman fault, she is selling it.

Do police go after people who purchase drugs?

Or the drug dealers?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Decriminalise it. Better still legalise it. Then you can control and tax it, and every one will be happy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

browny1Today  04:56 pm JST

How many customers (mainly men I presume) have been charged for soliciting the services of a prostitute?

Or do customers get a free pass?

Playing the victim card. As some users in this website prominently say, "the victim is always the victim. No matter the circumstances."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I have no clue what underground boys bands are.

Me neither. There's some info at the link below.

https://nextshark.com/japans-underground-boy-bands-charging-fans-10-per-minute-finger-kisses

Or do customers get a free pass?

Perhaps, but I guess it's just easier to catch the prostitutes by having plain clothes police hang around and be solicited.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As the young are catching on that earning yen isn't going to get them anywhere, they are turning to other countries for sugar daddies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG-EGqVPh2w

0 ( +0 / -0 )

