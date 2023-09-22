80-year-old driver arrested after hitting 2 girls on street crossing

Police in Tsubetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit two high school girls on a street crossing.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday at an intersection on National Route 240. Local media reported that the two 16-year-old girls were crossing the street when a car driven by Makoto Asakura went through a red light and hit them.

Police said the two girls suffered head and leg injuries. They were taken to hospital where doctors said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police quoted Asakura as saying he didn’t notice the light turn red.

