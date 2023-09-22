Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

80-year-old driver arrested after hitting 2 girls on street crossing

3 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Tsubetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit two high school girls on a street crossing.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday at an intersection on National Route 240. Local media reported that the two 16-year-old girls were crossing the street when a car driven by Makoto Asakura went through a red light and hit them.

Police said the two girls suffered head and leg injuries. They were taken to hospital where doctors said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police quoted Asakura as saying he didn’t notice the light turn red.

Lucky the girls survived and 80 is too old to be driving revoked his license and jail time for reckless driving and hitting pedestrians

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Sorry but running through red lights is a subconscious act in this country. 18 years old or 80 makes no difference at all. Most of the blame should be placed on a government/ police force that doesn't enforce law and has allowed this behaviour to continue. IMHO the driver is only partially to blame.

S

2 ( +4 / -2 )

"Sorry but running through red lights is a subconscious act in this country. 18 years old or 80 makes no difference at all. Most of the blame should be placed on a government/ police force that doesn't enforce law and has allowed this behaviour to continue. IMHO the driver is only partially to blame."

+100. I'm sick and tired of the cops doing F.A. to enforce red light running and fail to stop at a pedestrian crossing. Why should people have to die because the pathetic cops won't do their job.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

