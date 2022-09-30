Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

80-year-old driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Yamanashi Prefecture

KOFU, Yamanashi

Police in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 54-year-old man.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Thursday at an intersection on a prefectural highway. The victim, Tadashi Sawada, a company employee from Nagoya, was crossing the street with a friend when he was hit by a car driven by Kenji Uraki.

Sawada’s friend called 110. The victim was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.

Police identified Uraki’s car after analyzing street surveillance camera footage. Fragments from his orange-colored car were found at the scene.

