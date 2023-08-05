80-year-old hospital patient arrested over murder of another patient in same room

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested an 80-year-old hospitalized woman on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old woman who was a patient in the same room.

According to police, Yoko Eguchi used a towel to strangle Hiroko Hayashi at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, local media reported. Eguchi and Hayashi were the only patients in the room at the time.

A nurse making her rounds saw Eguchi strangling Hayashi and subdued her. Hayashi, who had lost consciousness, was taken to another hospital where she died soon after arrival, police said.

Police said Eguchi has so far given no motive for strangling Hayashi.

