80-year-old hospital patient arrested over murder of another patient in same room

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested an 80-year-old hospitalized woman on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old woman who was a patient in the same room.
According to police, Yoko Eguchi used a towel to strangle Hiroko Hayashi at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, local media reported. Eguchi and Hayashi were the only patients in the room at the time.
A nurse making her rounds saw Eguchi strangling Hayashi and subdued her. Hayashi, who had lost consciousness, was taken to another hospital where she died soon after arrival, police said.
Police said Eguchi has so far given no motive for strangling Hayashi.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
80 years old, 80, can you believe it? This is very queer indeed. What is going on in these care homes and what is going on with the elderly here lately?
Wonder if the perpetrator has dementia, it all seems very odd to me you see.
Yubaru
I am not surprised, just because someone is elderly does not make them immune from committing crimes.
I once worked in a Japanese hospital group and we had one hospital that was filled with over 200 elderly patients, and I think people might be surprised at the number of times assaults and fights occurred between the patients. Many have mental illnesses as well, and just like a child, they go off for seemingly no reason at all.
Yubaru
You are just paying attention to it, because you see articles here. This isnt a new or recent thing, and it's definitely not "queer"
Too many people have the image that Japanese, particularly the elderly, are perfect, quiet, meek, and would "never harm a flee" type of people and that is all BS. They arent any different than people all over the world, most are good, but there are "killers" among us too!
falseflagsteve
Yubaru
Well I find it queer, very queer in fact. That’s why I wondered if the elderly murderer was suffering from dementia you see. Oh yeah, it’s nice to know all the facts
602miko
Ohh God, what a power she had considering she's unhealthy bcoz she was confined at the hospital.
sakurasuki
Never underestimate Japanese old people, even with simple as towel will do!
Mark
Lock Her Up.