crime

80-year-old man arrested after attacking his daughter with machete

3 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked his 55-year-old daughter with a machete at his home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hiroshi Sugita is accused of slashing his daughter’s head with a machete. The woman ran outside and collapsed on the ground.

A neighbor called 110 and said a man was holding a machete and standing over a woman on the ground.

The woman was taken to hospital and police said her injury is not life-threatening.

Police said the victim lives in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata Prefecture. She had been staying with her father while her mother was in hospital.

3 Comments
The woman was taken to hospital and police said her injury is not life-threatening.

She still survived? Despite being attacked by using machete?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

How do you NOT die after getting slashed in the head with a machete?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How do you NOT die after getting slashed in the head with a machete?

80 year old men probably can’t swing hard enough to do enough damage with one hit. It sounds like from the article he only hit her once. I’m glad she’s okay

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

