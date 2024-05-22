80-year-old man arrested after attacking his daughter with machete

Police in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked his 55-year-old daughter with a machete at his home.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hiroshi Sugita is accused of slashing his daughter’s head with a machete. The woman ran outside and collapsed on the ground.
A neighbor called 110 and said a man was holding a machete and standing over a woman on the ground.
The woman was taken to hospital and police said her injury is not life-threatening.
Police said the victim lives in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata Prefecture. She had been staying with her father while her mother was in hospital.© Japan Today
sakurasuki
She still survived? Despite being attacked by using machete?
shogun36
How do you NOT die after getting slashed in the head with a machete?
Tdawg
80 year old men probably can’t swing hard enough to do enough damage with one hit. It sounds like from the article he only hit her once. I’m glad she’s okay