crime

80-year-old man arrested for killing 83-year-old drinking companion

CHIBA

Police in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 83-year-old man with whom he regularly went drinking.

According to police, the suspect, Sakae Takahashi, has admitted to fatally stabbing Fusayoshi Takaoka at his (Takahashi’s) home at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. 

Takahashi was quoted by police as saying he often went drinking with Takaoka, who lived nearby. He said that on Sunday they were drinking when they got into an argument. Police said Takahashi stabbed Takaoka in the chest and then called 119.

Takaoka was taken to hospital where he died about 80 minutes after arrival.

Run the story where he's actually punished for his crime. Wait a minute, he's an old man, never mind

0 ( +1 / -1 )

what did they argue - who should pay the next round

0 ( +0 / -0 )

